90 Prospects in 90 Days: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 5: QB Kenny Pickett

College: Pittsburgh

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 220

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: There's a lot to like about Kenny Pickett. His toughness, competitiveness, his football IQ, desire to win - he has all the things you want in a quarterback. He's a quarterback that does a lot of things well but doesn't do any one thing great. He has average arm strength and it shows on out routes and across the field throws. Pickett compensates for that by understanding what coverages defenses are in and does a good job of taking what is given to him. I'm not sold on him being a franchise quarterback but I do believe he can be a starter in the NFL. For me, it's too big of a risk to take him at No. 6, especially when there are more questions than answers.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Big-armed, lean QB who has good pocket presence and athletic ability to escape the pocket and scan downfield, looking to pass before committing to a run. Very good ball placement and manages Pro-Style Offense well, regularly advancing past his first read. Lacks anticipation on throwing windows and has small hands, even wearing two gloves. His vast experience could lead to starter production on the right team and he can become a solid starter throughout his career.

