All Panthers Stories of the Week

Will Grier to Provide Scholarships to Black Student-Athletes at Local High School

Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier continues to do great things in the Charlotte community and is now offering a scholarship to Black student-athletes at West Charlotte High School. 

Bridgewater One of the Highest Paid QB's From This Offseason

Despite not having been a full-time starter since 2015, Teddy Bridgewater was one of the NFL's highest paid quarterbacks this offseason. He will make more than Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and others.

Panthers Trading for Browns TE David Njoku Makes Sense

The Panthers have addressed nearly position this offseason, except for tight end for whatever reason. Recently, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku requested for a trade and one team that could benefit largely from his presence is the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers Offseason Report Card

As we reach the end of the offseason, we breakdown each signing, trade, release, contract extension, and draft pick into categories of how beneficial each move was for the Panthers. How did the Panthers do this offseason? We provide an in-depth look, plus a G.P.A. of their total moves.

Cam Newton: "I Never Once Wanted to Leave Carolina"

Earlier this week former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton finally found his new home by signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. Shortly after being signed, he released a farewell to Carolina, hello to New England video. In the video, Newton talks about how he wanted to stay in Carolina.

