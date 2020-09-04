Analyzing David Tepper's Reasoning on Cam Newton's Release

David Tepper recently told the media that releasing Cam Newton was a very difficult decision for him. In fact, he even stated that the release made his wife cry. Part of his explanation for releasing Newton was that the COVID-19 pandemic had placed the team at a financial disadvantage. Here's what Tepper had to say:

"The problem with COVID and such and not knowing what was going on put us in a very difficult position with his salary, quite frankly. We made the best possible decision we could given the circumstances."

On the surface, this seems like a legitimate reason to let Newton go. After all, he had a market value of $15 million per year at the time of his release. However, Tepper's reasoning doesn't add up when one considers Teddy Bridgewater's salary.

The current Panthers quarterback signed a three-year, $63 million deal in March. There didn't seem to be a lack of capital for the former Saints backup quarterback. Newton signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the New England Patriots, which is much less than what Bridgewater is making this year. Newton would have been owed over $21 million if he stayed without readjusting the contract, but a restructured one-year "prove it" deal with Carolina could have been more frugal for both sides.

Regardless of what David Tepper says, it seems clear that Cam Newton's release didn't happen because of his salary alone. The bottom line is that Tepper was never able to experience what it was like to have a consistently healthy Cam Newton around. The Panthers constantly had to deal with Newton's injuries since Tepper became the owner in 2018. Add Matt Rhule into the equation, and it becomes even clearer that David Tepper wanted his own chess pieces to run the organization. Most of the impact players from the seasons prior to Tepper's arrival are not playing for Carolina anymore.

At the end of the day, David Tepper is a businessman. It is much easier to run a business when the people who make it function were chosen by its owner. Tepper is a highly intelligent individual who knows how to say all the right things. However, it seems apparent that there were greater factors than COVID-19 and Newton's contract.

Tepper's relationship with Panthers fans already seems strained. He confirmed this by stating that he "didn’t know so many people in Charlotte knew a word that began with F." His reputation with them would have been much better if the front office was more honest with the public about this entire Cam Newton situation.

The only way relations will improve is if the Panthers win a lot more. Anything can happen, but the overall season predictions are against Carolina's favor. Tepper's decisions will have to lead to the team's success after removing one of the franchise's most beloved figures. Since success doesn't seem realistic at the moment, there will be more "words that begin with F" from fans.

