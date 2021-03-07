Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Safeties

There's no question that the Panthers have to improve their secondary this offseason and with the release of veteran Tre Boston, Carolina will need to add someone with experience in free agency to help mend things together. Let's take a look at some of those players at the safety position that the Panthers should consider.

FS Jaquiski Tartt

Analysis from Grant Cohn of All 49ers: "Tartt is a versatile defensive back who can play in the box, split safety, single-high safety and can cover tight ends. And he can do all of this because he’s a terrific athlete. But he missed nine games in 2020, four games in 2019, eight games in 2018, and seven games in 2017. He can’t stay healthy, so he probably won’t command much money in free agency."

My analysis: Tartt has all the talent in the world to be one of the best safeties in the game but as Grant mentioned, his health is a concern. His versatility is something that would benefit the Panthers who have very little depth in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow likes to move his guys all over the field, so naturally, it would be a pretty good fit.

SS Karl Joseph

Analysis from Pete Smith of Browns Digest: "A deep strong safety by trade, Joseph did his best work for the Browns in the box. At points in the year, he was arguably the best defender playing at the second level. He did not have much success operating from depth. Joseph has no regard for his own body, which makes him popular but does lead to him getting beaten up. He played 14 games for the Browns and they ultimately replaced him at strong safety with Ronnie Harrison, whom they got in a trade. If Joseph is willing to play rover, the Browns might go ahead and keep him. If he's determined to play a deeper strong safety again, he may be looking for a job elsewhere."

My analysis: Joseph is one of the most underrated safeties in the entire NFL. He's not terrific in pass coverage but he plays really physical and makes a ton of plays near the line of scrimmage. Partnering Joseph up with Jeremy Chinn would be one heck of a safety tandem.

SS John Johnson

My analysis: If the Panthers want to make a splash on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, well, Johnson may be the guy you want to target. He's only been in the league for four years and has quickly become a star talent. Johnson has eight interceptions, 32 passes deflected, and 350 tackles so far in his NFL career. He may be a bit on the pricey side but it might be worth it to have the back end of your defense taken care of for the foreseeable future.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.