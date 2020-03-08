Carolina Panthers Latest Super Bowl 55 Odds

Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 55 you say? Well, not really. The Panthers are projected to go through a rebuild under new head coach Matt Rhule, but if Cam Newton returns healthy and plays the way he can, Carolina could surprise some people in 2020.

According to oddsshark.com, the Panthers current Super Bowl odds sit at +8000, which is the 24th best odds in the league. So if you thought the Panthers may have any shot to reach the pinnacle of the NFL in 2020, you may want to think again. Fortunately, it appears that the majority of the Panthers fan base knows what is coming and isn't setting high expectations for this year's team, which is a smart choice.

These odds can improve as the off-season moves along and trades, signings, draft picks and other transactions occur. The odds will almost certainly improve if Newton shows that he is healthy and back to full strength. A healthy Cam Newton changes the entire dynamic of the offense and the outlook for the season.

The Panthers also don't have a plethora of money to be able to spend in free agency this off-season, so aside from Newton becoming healthy and the Russell Okung trade, don't expect Carolina to add a high volume of high quality talent.

Carolina has now missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons and have a 29-35 record since their Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

