Did the Panthers Mishandle the Cam Newton Saga?

For months, the Panthers' front office seemed undecided on what to do with Cam Newton. This mystery loomed over the entire NFL. According to Panthers owner David Tepper, Newton's health was the greatest concern in determining what to do with the quarterback position.

Cam Newton endured multiple surgeries on his foot and shoulder over the past couple of years. Because of this, the team ultimately made the decision to part ways with Newton. Based on Tepper's comments, the front office simply didn't trust Cam's ability to come back to 100%.

The main problem isn't that the Panthers are letting Newton go. The mistreatment of Cam Newton throughout the entire process is where the problem lies. The Panthers announced that both Newton and the team mutually agreed to engage with trade options. However, Newton commented under the announcement via Instagram to let the public know that he never asked for a trade. Other former Panthers commented under the picture, including tight end Greg Olsen. Olsen commented under the post, "Sounds familiar," which referred to his own messy exit with the team.

The Panthers' front office made it seem as though the decision to part ways was a mutual decision, even though Newton himself clearly disagrees. To make matters worse, the Panthers seemingly made this decision ahead of time, especially considering that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was signed shortly after the announcement.

Cam Newton is a legend in the Panthers organization. He is arguably the greatest player in the history of the franchise. He is undoubtedly the greatest quarterback to ever play for Carolina. It's unfortunate to see that this is how he has to leave the team. The Panthers' front office should have been more up front about the direction it wanted to go with the rebuilding of this team. If this had occurred, the reception may have been much different. Instead, it turned into a fiasco that a Panthers legend didn't deserve. Cam deserves better, and hopefully the team he ends up with will embrace him with open arms. Meanwhile, the front office in Carolina will now have to face the consequences of a very upset fan base.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50