Donte Jackson Gives Thoughts on Newcomers + Potential of Defense

RE: Potential of defense this season

"We can be dominant. We have a group that's not only fighting hard to learn the scheme and have the scheme down pat, we're also fighting hard to be consistent and work on being detailed in our craft. We've been holding each other accountable like making sure we get our technique, making sure we get our detail work in and the football will take care of itself. I think this group can be very impactful for the team especially with the front seven that we have, I think this corner and this secondary group can be really special. I think we have all of the pieces. We have the IQ's, the physicality, we have the speed. It's just going to be about detail and being consistent."

"The talent level is there. We've brought in some guys who can do a lot of great things for us. Denzel [Perryman] is a fierce guy who can roam the middle and make some great plays for us. Haason Reddick is a guy who brings the energy every day. We're definitely excited. Not to mention, the defensive rookies we have and those guys being very attentive and you can tell everybody wants to learn and is working together just to be a complete defense."

RE: Importance/value A.J. Bouye brings to the team

"A.J. is an ultimate pro. He's a guy that is just a joy to have in the room not only for the coaches but especially for this young team. A.J. is a guy that can literally go play any position in the secondary at a high level. He's very smart, he has a high IQ, he brings it every day. He's not going to allow a day where the young guys not see him on his game. He's a good guy to have in the room to pick his brain because he's been in a lot of big-time situations. Just having a guy like him around these young guys like Troy Pride, Stanley [Thomas-Oliver III] those are the guys who benefit from A.J.'s presence."

RE: Early thoughts on Jaycee Horn

"One thing about Jaycee is he looks as advertised. He's like a lot of rookies coming in eager to get out there and to learn everything, He asks a lot of questions. It's going to see how he progresses come camp time but he's definitely been dialed in and locked in

