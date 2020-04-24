Fans, Celebrities, and Current Players React To Derrick Brown Selection

The Carolina Panthers used the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Derrick Brown out of Auburn. Brown is arguably one of the top defensive players in this year’s draft class and elevates the Panthers defense immediately.

It seemed like going into the draft that Panthers fan were torn between Brown and other potential players and fans argued on social media on whom they thought would be the best pick. After Brown was selected, there were a lot of fan reactions in favor of the pick. Below are some tweets from fans, celebrities, and current players.

The interior of the defensive line was a major area of concern for the Panthers that they wanted to address in this year’s draft. Drafting Brown fills that hole and can now build a defense around him. Last year, the Panthers only had 53 sacks on opposing quarterbacks, and 33 of those sacks came from guys who are no longer on the team.

Panther Maven writer Jack Duffy said it best in his "Derrick Brown: Breaking Down the Pick & Brown's Fit" when he said: "While Brown may not be a defensive tackle to post double-digit sack numbers, his rare combination of size, monstrous power, and explosiveness make him an unblockable force - even against double teams - on defense. Defensive tackles with Brown’s size (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) rarely possess the nimbleness and athleticism he provides, giving him an All-Pro ceiling and a solid starter floor on Day One."

How do you feel about the pick? Do you think the Panthers made the right decision? Let us know in the comments below and interact with us on social media.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_