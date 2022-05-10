Skip to main content

Giants Release Former Panthers CB James Bradberry

The veteran corner has hit the open market.

After failing to find a trade partner, the New York Giants released veteran cornerback James Bradberry on Monday afternoon.

Bradberry, a former second round choice of the Carolina Panthers, signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants in 2020. 

When Matt Rhule first took the job in Carolina, one of the biggest question marks would be whether or not they would try to bring back Bradberry or let him walk. Due to losing a lot of money to dead cap and having very little cap space to work with, the Panthers couldn't afford what Bradberry was asking for. Plus, the team was entering a rebuild and did not feel comfortable paying a corner $15 million per year when they were no where near ready to contend. 

So now, everyone is asking if the Panthers will express interest in bringing back the 28-year-old corner. One league source told me that it is very unlikely and honestly, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why. The Panthers have heavily invested in the cornerback room by drafting Jaycee Horn, trading for CJ Henderson, and re-signing Donte Jackson to a multi-year deal. If the Panthers felt like they needed one more corner to put them over the top, they would have made a stronger push for Stephon Gilmore to stay. 

Carolina has other areas on the roster that it has to figure out ahead of training camp and corner is not one of them. 

