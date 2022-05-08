Remaining Needs for the Carolina Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer did an amazing job once again this offseason improving several areas of the roster, most notably the offensive line. However, GMs and Fitterer in particular, never stop looking for ways to improve.

So, if the Panthers were to look to make more moves, here are three areas I expect them to concentrate on.

Edge Rusher

The Panthers still haven't found a replacement for Haason Reddick who signed a multi-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. They brought back Marquis Haynes Sr. and Frankie Luvu but have not made any outside additions. This tells me they believe Yetur Gross-Matos is going to really take off in year three and will actually stay healthy or they plan to use a combination of guys to try and make up for Reddick's production.

In my opinion, they have no choice but to add competition to the position. I wasn't keen on taking one in the draft, considering they had a limited number of picks and the top edge guys would be long gone before they would pick again after No. 6. They need to go the veteran route just incase Gross-Matos doesn't take that next leap. Jadeveon Clowney could be a name to keep your eyes on.

Wide Receiver

I've stated this many times before and I'll say it again - beyond DJ Moore there's not a lot to feel comfortable about. Robbie Anderson has to go back to being as productive as he was in 2020. However, the quarterback that he put those numbers up with is now in a Miami Dolphins uniform. Rashard Higgins was a good signing for depth purposes, but Carolina still lacks a true No. 2 receiver. There are still a few veterans on the market that could be worth looking into even though they are no longer in their prime such as Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones, or T.Y. Hilton. I don't expect the Panthers to bring in a big name but a sure-handed veteran would make this group more promising.

Linebacker

The Panthers need a new MIKE linebacker, still. The off-the-field situation with Damien Wilson has not been settled at this time and behind him, the Panthers have no one. They would have somebody playing out of place and if I had to guess, it would be Shaq Thompson who would be asked to slide inside. Regardless of how Wilson's situation unfolds, the Panthers have to get another body in the building that can line up at MIKE.

