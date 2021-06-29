Greg Olsen Claims NFL Tight Ends are Underpaid

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast of Barstool Sports and talked about the lack of respect for tight ends in the NFL.

"We have to do the same s--t that $15 million left tackle has to do and run routes against the same guy that $15 million wide receivers have to run routes against and they're going to pay us $7 million."

I mean, Olsen is not wrong here. Playing the tight end position is not as easy as one would think. In fact, it's probably one of the more challenging positions to play on the offensive side of the ball aside from quarterback and left tackle. For a tight end to be successful in the league, he not only has to be good at working the middle of the field in the passing game but also has to be a stellar blocker in the running game. When you look at guys like Travis Kelce (Chiefs), George Kittle (49ers), and Rob Gronkowski (Buccaneers) they are elite at both aspects of the game and should be paid accordingly.

Tight ends around the league are working toward gaining more respect for what they do which is why George Kittle and Greg Olsen formed 'Tight End U', an on-field workout where several tight ends from around the NFL came together to work on their craft in Nashville, Tennessee.

