How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys vs 49ers

Getting you set for this today's wild card game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Wild Card Round

Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

Cowboys vs 49ers score prediction

AT&T Stadium, 4:40 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson)

Read More

      Nickelodeon: (Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green & Young Dylan)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: 590 the Fan, 49ers on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Cowboys publisher Mike Fisher & SI 49ers publisher Grant Cohn

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

