How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys vs 49ers
Getting you set for this today's wild card game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Wild Card Round
Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs San Francisco 49ers (10-7)
Cowboys vs 49ers score prediction
AT&T Stadium, 4:40 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson)
Read More
Nickelodeon: (Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green & Young Dylan)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: 590 the Fan, 49ers on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Cowboys publisher Mike Fisher & SI 49ers publisher Grant Cohn
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.