How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Steelers vs Chiefs

Getting you set for tonight's playoff game in Kansas City.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Wild Card Round

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) vs Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Steelers vs Chiefs score prediction

Arrowhead Stadium, 8:15 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

Read More

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michelle Tafoya)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Steelers Nation Radio, 106.5 The Wolf

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Steelers publisher Noah Strackbein & SI Chiefs publisher Jordan Foote

