How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Steelers vs Chiefs
Getting you set for tonight's playoff game in Kansas City.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Wild Card Round
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) vs Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Steelers vs Chiefs score prediction
Arrowhead Stadium, 8:15 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
Read More
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michelle Tafoya)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Steelers Nation Radio, 106.5 The Wolf
LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Steelers publisher Noah Strackbein & SI Chiefs publisher Jordan Foote
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.