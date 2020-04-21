John Pentol's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

Team Needs: IDL, CB, LB, IOL, WR, S, QB, IDL, TE, EDGE, WR, RB

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Brown is considered to be the best interior defensive lineman in this years draft. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown is able to use his size combined with strong hands to beat lineman off the snap and get to the quarterback. He finished his senior season with Auburn by accounting for 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. Look for Brown to make an impact immediately as he will fit in perfectly with Phil Snow's defense schemes.

Round 2, Pick 38: LB Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma)

Murray has first round talent but due to other team's needs may slip to a day two pick. I believe that Isaiah Simmons will be off prior to the Panthers pick at 7, but Murray is arguably the next best linebacker in this draft. He is a hard hitter that makes smart decisions on the field and would be an excellent fit in Phil Snow's defense. Murray brings quickness and strength to a Panthers defense that is in need of a new leader, Murray has shown he can excel at leading a defense.

Round 3, Pick 69: QB Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

Joining Murray is his college teammate, Jalen Hurts. Hurts reminds me of Cam Newton 2.0 (although much smaller) as Hurts mimics Newton's playing-style. Hurts has developed his passing game during his time at Oklahoma and has proved he can lead a team to victories. Hurts would be able to learn under Teddy Bridgewater until Coach Rhule thinks he will be ready to start. Big, strong, and quick, and phenomenal at making decisions, Hurts is battle tested and has performed on the biggest stage in college football. His former teammate Tua Tagovailoa seems to be getting all of the attention when it comes to those Alabama championships but it was Hurts that lead them early on.

Round 4, Pick 113: TE Devin Asiasi (UCLA)

The Panthers now have to fill the hole at tight end since Greg Olsen has left and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this offseason, Carolina waived tight end Marcus Baugh, leaving only three tight ends on the roster - all of which are very inexperienced. Asiasi is one of the best tight ends in the draft due to his ability to be able to be a reliable pass catcher and run blocker. He is very physical when he runs his routes and always makes the catch when he is open and is good at creating more yards after the catch. It would be exciting to watch him lead block for Christian McCaffrey as he will carve a path to the end zone for CMC. The only downside I have found is that Asiasi has trouble making a catch in traffic.

Round 5, Pick 148: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Miami)

Garvin showed flashes of greatness at Miami but will drop in the draft due to his ability to play with a high-motor consistently. When he is on, he is one of the top pass rushers in this draft, but he needs to learn to play at that level consistently. If Garvin spends his time in the weight room, he could be a scary good sleeper pick for Carolina.

Round 5, Pick 152: RB A.J. Dillon (Boston College)

Aside from Christian McCaffrey, the depth at running back is concerning despite the coaching staff's faith in their young unit. Dillon is a durable and strong back who had a stellar career at Boston College. He excels in the short yardage game and is reliable to convert those 3rd and short down/goaline situations. That all being said, he didn't show up in the Golden Eagles biggest game of the season against Clemson where the Tigers were able to shut him down. Dillon will need to adjust to playing against higher talent in the NFL.

Round 6, Pick 184: S Geno Stone (Iowa)

Stone will bring toughness to a secondary that desperately needs a new identity. During his time at Iowa, Stone was able to show the scouts his versatility as he was able to make plays all over the field. He is a strong tackler and performs best when playing zone coverage. Stone will need to work on his man coverage even though I don't foresee Coach Snow using him that way.

Round 7, Pick 221: CB Kindle Vildor (Georgia Southern)

Not many people had the chance to watch Vildor play, but he was one of the most exciting corners in all of college football last season. One of the most athletic guys in this years draft, Vildor brings speed to a Carolina defense that is in desperate need of quickness. Vildor is strongest in zone coverage which I could see him in a lot with the Panthers. Vildor will need to focus on fixing his tackling techniques as that is by far his weakest attribute.

