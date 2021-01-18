Justin Fields Has Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, Can the Panthers Get Him?

It would be quite a challenge for the Panthers to select the Ohio State star.

As expected, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields announced Monday morning that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. During his two seasons at Ohio State, Fields tossed for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns to just nine interceptions

According to several draft experts, Fields is expected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. The New York Jets currently own that 2nd overall pick but will they take Fields and part ways with current starting quarterback Sam Darnold? If for some reason the Jets decide to stick with Darnold, they could either stand pat and draft a top receiver or offensive tackle or trade the pick and move down in the first round.

Let's look at the teams drafting in front of Carolina to get an idea of where the Panthers would need to make their move if they want to go and get Fields.

No. 1 Jacksonville: Won't trade pick.

No. 2 New York: Stick with Sam Darnold or move on?

No. 3 Miami: Do you trust in Tua?

No. 4 Atlanta: Draft Fields to be Ryan's successor?

No. 5 Cincinnati: Could trade down.

No. 6 Philadelphia: Are you sold on Jalen Hurts?

No. 7 Detroit: Draft Fields to be Stafford's successor?

By looking at the teams in front of Carolina, I could see New York, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit all being interested in Fields. I believe if Fields drops to No. 4, Atlanta takes him without hesitation. There's no way he falls past that, so the Panthers would need to move up to at least No. 3 and swap picks with the Dolphins but that might not be enough to secure him. They may be forced to strike a deal with the Jets to move to No. 2, which would guarantee you Justin Fields unless the Jaguars select him at No. 1 and you get Trevor Lawrence, which I'm sure the Panthers or any team would be just fine with.

At this point, climbing up six spots in the draft isn't worth it. If it were for Trevor Lawrence, sure, go for it but not for Fields or any other QB in this draft. To acquire the 2nd pick from New York, it would likely take more than just the 8th overall pick. To me, it's not worth the risk.

If Panthers GM Scott Fitterer wants to be aggressive this offseason to find his quarterback of the next ten plus years, I would focus more on getting on the phone with Texans GM Nick Caserio to see if they would be willing to part with the frustrated Deshaun Watson.

