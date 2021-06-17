Matt Rhule Impressed with Corners During Minicamp

Just in case you forgot how thin the Panthers were at corner a year ago, they claimed Rasul Douglas off waivers from the Eagles just a week before the start of the season and ended up playing a huge role on the defense in game one against the Raiders.

Donte Jackson was bothered all season long with a toe injury that did not require surgery in the offseason but just some much-needed rest. In addition to Jackson's return, GM Scott Fitterer placed an emphasis on building up the corner room this offseason by signing veterans A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin in free agency and drafting Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor Jr. in this year's draft.

Through the first two days of minicamp, head coach Matt Rhule can already see the improvement coming from that group despite not being in pads. Having more bodies at the position will also do wonders. When asked about what position group has impressed him early on, he talked about the corners.

"I would probably say corner as a place that stands out to me because we brought so many guys in. I think Rashaan Melvin has had a really good camp. I think A.J. Bouye has had a really good camp. The young guys are learning as they go and Donte [Jackson] is growing a lot as a player. I've liked a lot of things that Donte has done."

Bouye, Melvin, and Jackson all have a ton of NFL experience and have combined for 148 career starts. Getting those three on the field is going to be key for defensive coordinator Phil Snow. With that said, that doesn't even include 1st round draft pick, Jaycee Horn. How can the Panthers' coaching staff get all four guys involved in the weekly game plan? The plan isn't set in stone just yet but it seems like they are comfortable moving guys around to be able to have as many of those four on the field at the same time.

"I think you draft a guy in the first round hoping that he's going to come in and start for you," Rhule told reporters Wednesday. "That being said, I hope that the other guys we have just don't relinquish positions. We played a lot with three corners on the field today. I think they'll battle it all out. Jaycee is going to be a really good player. He's going to be a valuable part of our team. A lot of guys are really talented and can do a lot of things. A.J. has been to a Pro Bowl, Donte is an elite player we think we just have to keep him healthy and keep him moving in the right direction."

