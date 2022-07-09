One Panthers Receiver Who is Flying Under the Radar

DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson will get most of the attention from opposing defenses in 2022 and rightfully so. They are proven receivers who have been around the league for quite a while. The one receiver that everyone expects to take a step in production is second-year man out of LSU, Terrace Marshall Jr.

However, we won't be talking about him today either. Instead, we're highlighting the one receiver that seemingly everyone has forgotten about, Rashard Higgins.

The 27-year-old receiver had one heck of a career at Colorado State and was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist following his tremendous 2014 season where he hauled in 96 receptions for 1,760 yards and 17 touchdowns. Unfortunately, that success hasn't necessarily translated to the NFL. He's been a solid third or fourth option in the passing game for Cleveland over the past six seasons, but has yet to cross the 40 reception mark and 600 yards receiving mark in a single season.

This offseason, Higgins signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. At the time, he didn't know that he would still have Baker Mayfield throwing passes to him. He saw it as a new opportunity and a chance to have more of a role on offense.

The Panthers' staff has been very complimentary of Higgins since his arrival and believes he will make an impact for them this fall. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo is unsure as to what exact role he'll play but know that there is something there to work with.

"I'm not ready to talk about his role yet, because I think that has to emerge and develop but I've really enjoyed him - he's a true professional, played a long time. He's been around [Chris] Tabor, he's been around [James] Campen and those guys have had nothing but good things to say about him. He's a versatile wide out. He's big, he can catch, he's smart. We liked him on tape. Any time you can bring in a veteran with that level of experience to come in and compete for a spot on the roster, you do it."

Considering Mayfield only has a couple of weeks to get caught up to speed on the playbook and is still very unfamiliar with the tendencies of his receivers, Higgins may become a target he leans on early in the process.

Brandon Little of Browns Digest chipped in with some analysis on the chemistry that exists between Mayfield and Higgins.

"Rashard Higgins had his best season with the Browns in 2020. Higgins six years with Cleveland had its ups, and it had its downs. Higgins was in the Freddie Kitchen’s dog house at one point, thriving at other times. During 2020, Higgins operated as the Browns’ top wideout much of the time after Odell Beckham Jr. went down. He recorded a career-high 599 receiving yards in 13 games. For Baker Mayfield, Higgins was often a security blanket. When there was nowhere else to go, Mayfield was often able to find a crease with Higgins open. Throughout Mayfield’s career, there hasn’t been a player he has had a better connection with. The chemistry could carry over to Carolina and provide Mayfield with some familiarity. This connection should work well for the duo at their new home."

