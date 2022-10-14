Skip to main content

P.J. Walker Expected to Start at QB vs Rams

Carolina will roll into this week's matchup with a new quarterback.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Friday that Baker Mayfield had a great workout this morning and that they are waiting for the results of a final MRI on his ankle. For the time being, P.J. Walker will be the starter.

Mayfield is listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report ahead of this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there is a possibility that he will be active and enter the game as the backup quarterback. 

Earlier this week, Wilks left the door open for Mayfield to play but did note, "It would be hard for me to put him out there this week if he doesn't practice."

"I have a history with Baker. He's very physical, very tough guy, mentally tough as well. I definitely won't put him in harm's way. I think it's important that he has the reps and the timing, so he can go out there and execute." 

