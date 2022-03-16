Skip to main content

BREAKING: Panthers Agree to Deal with WR Rashard Higgins

The Panthers add depth to the receiving corps.

On the first day of free agency, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Rashard Higgins, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Higgins, 27, spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Browns where he hauled in 137 receptions for 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will fit in nicely with the Panthers receiving corps that desperately needs more of a veteran presence to allow guys like Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith to develop.

Analysis from Pete Smith of Browns Digest:

Wide receiver that understands how to get open and catch passes, but athletic limitations give him little room for error. He can vary from a low end #2 receiver to being 4th or 5th on the depth chart. In 2020, everything went right for him and he had a really nice season. 2021, he didn’t play well and wasn’t a factor. That’s how his career has gone.

