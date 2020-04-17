Panthers Could Benefit by Trading the Seventh Overall Pick

Typically when teams head into a rebuild, the best way to turn things around is by drafting extremely well. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they only have eight picks to work with for this year's draft, which doesn't give them much wiggle room if they get their first few picks wrong.

One idea for the Panthers is to trade the No. 7 overall pick to a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, who may be interested in moving up to take a quarterback.

In all likelihood, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons will be selected before the Panthers are on the clock, so it would be wise for Carolina to move back and accrue picks. Say the Panthers move back to the 11-15 range in the draft, there are still a ton of quality players that will be available and plenty of guys that could help be a cornerstone of the rebuild. It almost makes sense to willingly move down regardless.

The Panthers biggest need is defensive lineman and there are a number of guys that can be an immediate impact even into the third and fourths rounds. With that being said, you don't necessarily need to grab Derrick Brown (Auburn) at No. 7. Guys like Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina) and K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU) will be available in the middle of the first round, which isn't much of a drop off.

Carolina's other big need is to strengthen the secondary, which they likely need to use multiple picks to do so, so acquiring those extra picks becomes even more important.

If we're being completely honest, the Panthers rebuild is not going be complete by the end of this year's draft, but if they can reach double-digit selections, it makes it easier to try and fill all of the holes on the roster.

Put yourself in GM Marty Hurney's position. Would you move out of the No. 7 spot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

