BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Tennessee OL Cade Mays

The pick is in!

With the 199th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Versatile offensive lineman with good size and poor agility. Mays is very stiff, often playing with compromised leverage and a narrow base. He gets his chest attacked and struggles to mirror. Mays projects as a camp offensive lineman who can take snaps at right tackle or guard depending on what is needed. His stiffness prevents him from pass protecting at tackle and he is too upright to be rosterable as a guard.

