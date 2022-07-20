Skip to main content

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: WR Shi Smith

Could the former 2021 draft pick get cut?

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: WR Shi Smith

Matt Rhule didn't have much to say about the second-year wide receiver out of South Carolina back in the spring other than he has a lot of work to do. We saw him make a few plays during the preseason as a rookie but he only appeared in six games during the regular season. Consistency seems to be the biggest issue with Smith. He'll make a few plays in practice that make you go, "wow" this kid's got something and then he'll have a few bad days where calling him the 6th-best receiver on the roster is a stretch. 

Earlier this offseason, Smith was arrested with handgun, drug possession, and speeding charges. This is the only known off the field incident involving Smith since become a Panther and it appears that he's done a lot of work gaining the trust of the coaching staff in front office since. Now, he needs to put that behind him and put together a solid month of August. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The fact of the matter is, the wide receiver room is crowded with a bunch of bodies fighting for the last two spots on the roster. Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, Charleston Rambo, Ra'Shaun Henry, C.J. Saunders, and Andrew Parchment are all in the mix as well. 

Heading into camp, I think Smith is in a good position to make the 53-man cut but it's not a guarantee.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16895489_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: LB Julian Stanford Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan12 minutes ago
USATSI_17206798_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Top Three Contracts on the Carolina Panthers

By Blake Johnson15 hours ago
USATSI_17252262_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Baker Mayfield Contract Details Emerge

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_17837482_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: DE Amaré Barno Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18497807_168388579_lowres
GM Report

On the Prowl Ep. 1: State of the Panthers' Offense

By Matthew Alquiza and Ian Black21 hours ago
NeDpX-AU
GM Report

Information on the New Panthers' Helmet + How to Enter Helmet Giveaway

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
E7gSIzDQ
GM Report

Initial Reactions to the Panthers' New Matte Black Helmet

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_9600028_168388579_lowres
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Reveal New Alternate Helmet

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago