Panthers Wide Receiver Arrested on Several Charges

Friday, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of schedule I/II narcotic, and speeding 16-24 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to records from the Union County Detention Center in Union, South Carolina.

As a rookie, Smith appeared in six games and hauled in six receptions for 104 yards. The Panthers selected Smith in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.