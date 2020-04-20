Potential Carolina Panther: Isaiah Simmons | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

It's finally here! It's draft week!

The big question of who the Panthers will take with their first round selection will be answered in just a few days. Is it going to be LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), DL Derrick Brown (Auburn), or someone else?

This afternoon, we take a more in-depth look at one of those first round candidates, Clemson linebacker, Isaiah Simmons.

As I mentioned in Potential Carolina Panther: Kyle Dugger's draft profile, Matt Rhule likes to play postionless football. Guys that do multiple things well will not be forced to be locked into one spot on the field. In the case of Isaiah Simmons, that works out perfectly considering he can line up as an inside linebacker, outside linebacker, edge rusher, safety or even corner.

Simmons is the guy that the Panthers are hoping falls into their hands at pick No. 7. Teams like the New York Giants and Detroit Lions are the ones you have to worry about. If he gets past those two, there's a good shot he lasts until the Panthers pick. The top ten picks will likely change. Teams are going to want to move up for quarterbacks, so both the Giants and Lions could be in position to move back, but yet still ahead of the Panthers in the first round. If he were to reach Carolina, it should be a no-brainer on who GM Marty Hurney will select.

How does he fit?

Some see Simmons being a middle linebacker, but personally, I think he suits better on the outside and in more of a hybrid safety role. He's got too good of coverage skills to be anchored in on the inside of the second level. Phil Snow could get really creative with how he uses him and put him all over the place, ultimately confusing the offense.

What kind of player is he?

Simmons is a pure disrupter. Whether it be creating negative plays in the backfield, putting pressure on the quarterback, or taking away passing windows, Simmons always has some sort of impact on every play. Luke Kuechly will be extremely hard to replace, but Simmons has that ability to be the next centerpiece of the defense.

Where does he go in the draft?

There is a good possibility that Simmons could go as early as No. 3 in the draft. But there is also a chance that he doesn't go until No. 7. Joe Burrow and Chase Young are the two best prospects in the draft, but Simmons is a close third. It'll all depend on where the quarterbacks go, but he won't fall past No. 7.

Do you see Isaiah Simmons being a fit with the Carolina Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.