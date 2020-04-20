Potential Carolina Panther: Kyle Dugger | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

It's finally here! It's draft week!

As everyone is wondering what the Carolina Panthers will do with their first round pick, not a whole lot of attention is being placed on the middle rounds. The Panthers have a depleted secondary and will need to find someone to replace Eric Reid, who the team decided to release this offseason.

There are several safety prospects out there that catch the eye. Most are names that you've likely heard of before, but there is one local star that is looking to make some noise in the early rounds of the draft. That guy? Lenoir-Rhyne safety, Kyle Dugger.

Dugger has become the top Division II prospect in this year's draft, despite only playing in seven games this past season. He impressed folks at the combine and earned himself a 6.34 prospect grade by NFL.com, stating that he would be a starter within his first two seasons. At the combine, Dugger ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, threw up 17 reps on the bench press, had a vertical jump of 42 inches and a broad jump of 134 inches.

In his seven games in 2019, Dugger totaled 31 tackles and two interceptions before going down with an injury that would force him to miss the remainder of the season. During his collegiate career, Dugger notched 237 tackles, 10 interceptions, 36 pass break-ups, six punt return touchdowns, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

He is a guy that can make his impact all over the field. He fits well at the safety position, but could even move down and play some linebacker if needed.

How does he fit?

Well, the Panthers like to have guys that are so called "positionless" and can play multiple positions, so he should fit in perfectly with what Phil Snow wants to do defensively. Being able to play both safety and linebacker gives him an advantage over some of the other day two prospects that the Panthers may have their eye on. By being able to play multiple positions, he'll find it much easier to get onto the field. Dugger may not start right away, but you can expect that he'll get his shot at doing his thing on special teams. By the tail end of his rookie season, he could make his way into a starting spot.

What kind of player is he?

As I previously mentioned, Dugger can play all over the field, what makes him such an intriguing prospect is he has great hands and makes good reads on the ball. In the running game, Dugger is exceptionally well at coming down hill and making jarring hits. His athleticism will help him early in his career as he adjusts to the pro level. That athleticism will allow him to recover from mistakes early in the play and not get beat.

Where does he go in the draft?

Depending on which mock draft you go by, he ranges anywhere between a mid-second rounder and third rounder. It's very unlikely that the Panthers would consider taking him in the 2nd, but if he's still on the board when the Panthers pick in the third, it could very well happen.

Do you see Kyle Dugger being a fit with the Carolina Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.