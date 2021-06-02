Predicting the Madden 22 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

Although the release of Madden 22 is still a couple of months away (likely late August), we figured it would be fun to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' offense will be rated. With six newcomers expected to start, this won't be entirely accurate due to not having seen those players up close for 16 games a year ago.

Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.

QB Sam Darnold - 72

Darnold may start in the low 70s but I'm expecting this to rise throughout the course of the season. If the Panthers are winning and he's putting up big numbers, don't expect him to stay under 75 for very long. The potential for Darnold could be as high as the mid-80s.

RB Christian McCaffrey - 98

There's no question that McCaffrey is a cheat code in both real life and on the Madden video game. He brings so much explosiveness to the Panthers' offense and is arguably the best running back in the league. I'd give him a 99 but I believe him missing 13 games last season will keep him from being that high.

WR DJ Moore - 87

Moore just continues to fly under the radar while Carolina hopes to finally find an answer at quarterback. He's posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the combination of Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, and P.J. Walker being under center. Another solid year should easily put him over 90.

WR Robby Anderson - 86

Last year was the first time Robby Anderson could really showcase his whole skillset. The Jets mainly used him as a downfield threat while the Panthers really opened up the route tree and let him do damage all over the field in all levels of the defense. Mid 80s seems about right here for Robby.

WR David Moore - 73

As far as talent goes, David Moore has it. It's just a matter of if whether or not he will get the same opportunities to shine like Moore and Anderson. He won't put up huge numbers but will still be a valuable player for the Panthers.

TE Dan Arnold - 72

Arnold is one of the most interesting pieces of the Panthers' offense. He has the ability to develop into a quality starting tight end that can make over 50 catches a year. Joe Brady and the Panthers didn't use the tight ends in passing situations all that much last year but I expect that to change with Arnold now in the picture.

LT Cameron Erving - 67

Erving has had struggles both on the field and with injuries throughout his NFL career. At this point, it's pretty safe to say that he hasn't lived up to the value of being a 1st round pick. I'm not expecting much from Erving and I believe at some point this season, Carolina will turn to the rookie from BYU, Brady Christensen.

LG Pat Elflein - 69

Elflein is a bit of a mystery. He has the potential to be a solid starter but just hasn't proven that he can do that to this point. That being said, he should be an upgrade over last year's starter, Chris Reed.

C Matt Paradis - 74

Paradis has played good enough to keep his job but not good enough to be a lock as the team's center for years to come. His production has not been the same at Carolina as it was with Denver but the coaching staff seems to believe that he will get things turned around.

RG John Miller - 67

When John Miller was signed in free agency a year ago, I'm not sure very many people expected him to be inserted into the starting lineup. While Dennis Daley battled through some injuries, Miller stepped up and did a decent job filling in on the right side.

RT Taylor Moton - 88

There's only one guy on the Panthers' offensive line that has proven to be a key fixture up front and that's Taylor Moton. He has been terrific in pass protection and does a really good job of winning his battles at the line of scrimmage. He'll be playing under the franchise tag in 2021 while he and the Panthers work out a long-term deal. There's no question about it, Moton is one of the top right tackles in the entire league.

