Skip to main content

Robbie Anderson Responds to Retirement/Baker Mayfield Questions

Carolina Panthers wide receiver didn't have much to say about his recently deleted tweet.

Prior to arriving for OTAs, Panthers' wide receiver Robbie Anderson posted an interesting tweet about possibly retiring but deleted the post not long after. 

Following the second day of mandatory minicamp, Anderson faced a number of questions about his tweet, and boy was he not having any of it. 

"I was just thinking out loud for real. I wasn't really that serious. I was just kind of like, dang, just thinking about it. Nothing too serious though." 

When asked if anything prompted the tweet, Anderson responded, "Different things. Personal things, you know?"

Then, in a series of questions about if he is committed to playing this season and wanting to be a Panther, he repeatedly answered, "I'm here ain't I?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I don't get the sense that Anderson would retire over a player (Baker Mayfield) potentially being acquired via trade, but he made it very clear earlier this offseason that he does not want Mayfield in Carolina. 

On Wednesday, Robbie doubled down on his earlier comment about Mayfield and gave some explanation behind it.

"I said what I said. That was just me thinking out loud, my thoughts. I'm just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That's it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback. That's it."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16788713_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Three Takeaways from Day 1 of Panthers Minicamp

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_16636279_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_18497760_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Robbie's Tweet, Vets Not Practicing, CJ Henderson's Growth + More

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
IMG_9812
GM Report

WATCH: Frankie Luvu Talks First Day of Minicamp

By Schuyler CallihanJun 14, 2022
IMG_9811
GM Report

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Talks First Day of Minicamp

By Schuyler CallihanJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17479538_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: WR Robbie Anderson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 14, 2022
USATSI_16844673_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Trade Talks Continue Between Panthers, Browns for Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler CallihanJun 14, 2022
USATSI_16977654_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Robbie Anderson Arrives for Panthers' Mandatory Minicamp

By Schuyler CallihanJun 13, 2022