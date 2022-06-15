Robbie Anderson Responds to Retirement/Baker Mayfield Questions

Carolina Panthers wide receiver didn't have much to say about his recently deleted tweet.

Prior to arriving for OTAs, Panthers' wide receiver Robbie Anderson posted an interesting tweet about possibly retiring but deleted the post not long after.

Following the second day of mandatory minicamp, Anderson faced a number of questions about his tweet, and boy was he not having any of it.

"I was just thinking out loud for real. I wasn't really that serious. I was just kind of like, dang, just thinking about it. Nothing too serious though."

When asked if anything prompted the tweet, Anderson responded, "Different things. Personal things, you know?"

Then, in a series of questions about if he is committed to playing this season and wanting to be a Panther, he repeatedly answered, "I'm here ain't I?"

I don't get the sense that Anderson would retire over a player (Baker Mayfield) potentially being acquired via trade, but he made it very clear earlier this offseason that he does not want Mayfield in Carolina.

On Wednesday, Robbie doubled down on his earlier comment about Mayfield and gave some explanation behind it.

"I said what I said. That was just me thinking out loud, my thoughts. I'm just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That's it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback. That's it."

