Roundtable: Which Day 3 Draft Pick Will Make the Biggest Impact for the Panthers?

For this week's Panthers Roundtable our staff picks which Panthers' day three draft pick will have the biggest impact on the organization.

Schuyler Callihan: RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard was one of the best running backs in college football two years ago but unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed him down in 2020. The Panthers desperately needed to add another quality back after Mike Davis departed for division rival Atlanta and I don't think GM Scott Fitterer could have found a better replacement. Hubbard is a tough back to bring down to the ground and can do a lot of the same things Christian McCaffrey can do, just not on his level of course. There's a good chance that the duo of McCaffrey/Hubbard will be one of the best one-two punches in all of football a couple of years down the road.

Josh Altorfer: OL Deonte Brown

Deonte Brown is a guy to pay close attention to this summer. The Panthers drafted him in the sixth round after a decorated career at Alabama. He started all 13 games for the Crimson Tide in 2020 earning him All-SEC honors. A starting spot on the interior line is his for the taking if he performs well enough throughout camp. It’s no wonder RB Najee Harris was able to produce so well last season running behind Brown. Makes you wonder what Christian McCaffrey can do behind the big man.

Blake Johnson: DT Daviyon Nixon

The 6’3”, 306-pound defensive tackle could be more than just a rotational piece on the interior line for this defense. Nixon was a 2020 consensus All-American that spent his time making plays in the backfield. Daviyon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss while ranking 13th in the country in that respective category. Nixon also added a PBU to go along with a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown. His active hands and ability to stop the run could land him in the starting lineup down the road for the Panthers. I look for him to have an immediate impact.

