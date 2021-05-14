Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

See Where the Panthers Sit in the MMQB Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Panthers have a bright future under Matt Rhule but year two will still be a building year.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers are headed in a new direction with new quarterback Sam Darnold and some of the other moves the team made this offseason suggest that they are ready to compete and win games now. 

A year ago, the Panthers made wholesale changes and let go of some big names such as QB Cam Newton, TE Greg Olsen, S Eric Reid, DL Gerald McCoy, LB Bruce Irvin, and several others. Aside from signing Robby Anderson, the team really didn't make any splash signings and brought in a lot of low profile players and even signed 17 players as undrafted free agents to help fill out the training camp roster.

This offseason was a bit different. The Panthers signed some quality veterans on the defensive side of the ball in free agency such as LB Denzel Perryman, LB Haason Reddick, CB A.J. Bouye, CB Rashaan Melvin, and DL DaQuan Jones. In the draft, Carolina landed a shutdown corner in Jaycee Horn, found Curtis Samuel's replacement (Terrace Marshall Jr.), and selected nine others in an 11-player haul. Instead of singing a large number of undrafted free agents, the Panthers only signed four which goes to show how far along this roster has come in just the past couple of months.

Despite the improvements made on both sides of the ball, the Panthers actually fell two spots in the MMQB Power Rankings to No. 27. Carolina was No. 25 after the Super Bowl back in February.

Teddy Bridgewater out; Sam Darnold in. The Panthers opted to buy low on a young QB, rather than take more of a blank slate with Justin Fields or Mac Jones. Time will tell if they made the right call. Matt Rhule has a very long contract, but ownership will still likely want to see more than five wins in Year 2.

I'm usually in agreeance with the folks at the MMQB but not this time. Will the Panthers make the playoffs? Probably not but there's no way this roster is worse than it was back in February. They made an upgrade at quarterback, added some weapons to go along with Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robby Anderson, and filled a lot of needs on the defensive side of the ball. Having the youngest team in the NFL will make for a long, challenging season but I do not believe the Panthers are better than just five other teams (Jaguars, Eagles, Bengals, Lions, Texans).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

USATSI_15053993_168388579_lowres
GM Report

See Where the Panthers Sit in the MMQB Post-Draft Power Rankings

USATSI_10390008_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Former Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin Aiming to Make NFL Comeback

Screen Shot 2021-05-02 at 11.00.14 AM
GM Report

Panthers Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Minicamp

washington_taylor_keith_1
GM Report

OFFICIAL: Panthers Have Signed Six of Their 2021 Draft Picks

USATSI_15247674_168388579_lowres
GM Report

2021 Record Predictions for the Carolina Panthers

USATSI_15391663_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Cam Newton Set to Make Return to Carolina in 2021

USATSI_15223860_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Predicting Every Game of the Carolina Panthers' 2021 Schedule

zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Matt Rhule Reacts to Panthers 2021 Schedule