NFL players to wear any number?

Jets Trade Sam Darnold to Panthers for Three Draft Picks

The Panthers have acquired Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in a trade that will send three future draft picks to New York, the teams announced on Monday. 

Carolina will give up a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft along with a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022, pending a physical. 

Darnold went 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the Jets and threw for 8,097 yards and 45 touchdowns with a 78.6 passer rating. The Jets drafted the 23-year-old with the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

The team had been listening to offers for Darnold throughout the offseason. New York will pick second in the upcoming draft at the end of the month. 

"I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet," Jets GM Joe Douglas said in a statement

"While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career."

The Panthers were 5-11 last season with Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback and will have the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft. 

Sam Darnold has been traded to the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Jets Trade Darnold to Panthers, Receive Three Draft Picks

The Panthers will send a 2021 sixth-rounder and a second-round and fourth-round pick in 2022 for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

