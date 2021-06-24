Should the Panthers Pursue David DeCastro?

The Carolina Panthers have made some changes along the offensive line this offseason but they are by no means completely set. GM Scott Fitterer once said that he and the Panthers will be "in on every deal" and will constantly look at ways to improve the team's roster.

In shocking news Thursday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they released veteran 6X Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro.

No one seems to know the reasoning behind the release but Noah Strackbein of All Steelers on Sports Illustrated tells us that he believes it could be linked to his recent injury history or to free up some cap space.

"I think it’s both. He’s got some ankle issues that have lingered the last few years. If I had to guess I think he’s contemplating it [retiring] and the Steelers didn’t have time to wait before Trai Turner was off the market."

If DeCastro decides to continue playing, should the Panthers make a run at him?

Well, the Panthers could certainly use his help on the inside of the offensive line and could serve as a major upgrade over John Miller who started 14 games a year ago. That being said, if the release was due to the Steelers' concern of his health, then Carolina should probably just stand pat. There's no reason to tie up millions of dollars in a 31-year old lineman with injury problems. Also, DeCastro may not view Carolina as an attractive destination. At this point in his career, DeCastro would more than likely want to go somewhere that he has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl and the Panthers are nowhere near close to being a contender at the moment.

Although Carolina could stand to upgrade some spots on the offensive line, there are just too many things that could go wrong in a situation like this. I would expect the Panthers to roll with Miller and wait for a better situation to present itself.

