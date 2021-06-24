Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ranks Absurdly Low in PFF's Top 50 Players

Ranking one of the best running backs in the league this low just doesn't make too much sense.

Pro Football Focus has been releasing their top 50 players in the league and on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was revealed as the 30th best player.

30th best? Yes, you read that correctly. Look, I get that McCaffrey missed over 80% of the season last year due to injury but if this list is truly based on talent alone, McCaffrey being rated No. 30 is nonsensical.

Just two years ago, McCaffrey became the 3rd player in the entire history of the NFL to go over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

At the time his new contract was finalized, McCaffrey made history by being the highest-paid running back in NFL history (four years, $64 million). NFL teams don't just hand out that type of money to running backs unless they are a special, elite talent. One could make the argument that Alvin Kamara (Saints) or Dalvin Cook (Vikings) are just as dynamic as McCaffrey but aside from those three, you don't have many backs that can impact the game the way that they can.

McCaffrey is a fringe top 10 -15 player in the league. Naming 29 players that should be ahead of McCaffrey is quite the task.

