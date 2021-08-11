Three Takeaways from the Panthers Initial Depth Chart

The Carolina Panthers released their first depth chart of the 2021 season on Tuesday and although this one, in particular, doesn't hold much weight, it does have some interesting parts about it.

Jermaine Carter listed as the starter at MLB

I wouldn't read too much into this at the moment because Denzel Perryman has been dealing with a strain and according to head coach Matt Rhule, he's "a ways away" from returning. With that being the case, I'm not totally shocked that Carter is listed as the starter. Once Perryman fully recovers, it'll be interesting to see how Phil Snow views that spot and who is more deserving of the 1st team reps. Perryman has dealt with several injuries throughout his career so I wouldn't expect him to play a full season anyway. Carter is going to have to step up and be a reliable option for the Panthers and so far, he's done just that.

"Jermaine is very active, very vocal. He's making the communication checks. He's right a lot. He's up in the 230s now, I think when he got here he was like 218 so he looks like a big linebacker," Matt Rhule said. "I think we've seen some good things from him. When we get the pads on and get to the games, that's when the next step for him has to happen. I've been pleased with him so far."

Greg Little listed as the No. 3 left tackle

This, too, doesn't necessarily come to me as a shock considering Little has yet to live up to expectations and seems to have very little trust from the coaching staff. For me, this is more of a sign that Little could be on his way out. After being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Little has appeared in 14 games and has made six starts. Trent Scott has been a swing tackle for the Panthers but if he is viewed as the backup to Cameron Erving, there will be little hope, no pun intended, for Little to make the roster.

Rhule on Little: "I think he's progressing. I think he's way further ahead than he was in the spring. He's got stiff competition ahead of him but I think Greg is showing progress. I'll really have a better feel over the next three days. I think the next three days are the days I'll have a feel for the offensive line and the fullbacks...I think Cam Erving has done a tremendous job so far."

Rhule not tipping his hand with the backup QB battle

P.J. Walker separated himself from Will Grier a year ago as the backup to Teddy Bridgewater and many feel that will be the same story in 2021. So far, both Grier and Walker have made some impressive throws and have shown that they are capable of handling the backup duties. I don't see Rhule taking up another roster spot and carrying three quarterbacks so one of these two guys will be left off of the 53-man roster. Unless something drastically changes in the coming weeks, I would expect Grier to be the odd man out and Walker to be named QB2. I figure that is how the staff views it right now and I was a little surprised that Walker isn't listed as the backup on the initial depth chart. Regardless, it doesn't mean a whole lot because it is the preseason - a time where jobs are meant to be earned and lost.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Five Panthers to Pay Close Attention to This Offseason

Rhule Praises Young Receivers Including One Who Has Been a Pleasant Surprise

Warren Sharp Believes the Panthers Have a Top Front Seven

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.