Warren Sharp Believes the Panthers Have a Top Front Seven

Carolina has turned a weakness into a strength in just one offseason.
This offseason, the Carolina Panthers made some moves that bolstered the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the front seven.

GM Scott Fitterer brought in defensive linemen Morgan Fox, DaQuan Jones, and linebackers Haason Reddick, Denzel Perryman, and Frankie Luvu in free agency and also drafted defensive tackles Daviyon Nixon and Phil Hoskins a few months ago. These additions give the Panthers quality depth which is something that was a glaring issue a year ago. Phil Snow's defense did a fairly good job but they weren't able to rotate in very many guys due to a lack of experience or injury.

That mix of newcomers paired with a returning core of DT Derrick Brown, DE Brian Burns, and LB Shaq Thompson should turn the Panthers into one of the better defenses in the league. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis and NBC Sports ranked the Panthers as having the 10th-best front seven in the NFL.

The front seven might be a bright spot for Carolina. Recent first-round picks DE Brian Burns (14.9 percent pressure rate) and DT Derrick Brown, appear to be developing into stars. 

Aside from Burns (9 sacks), the Panthers virtually had no pass rush. Marquis Haynes (4 sacks) and Efe Obada (5.5 sacks) had their moments but Obada signed with the Bills this offseason. By adding Reddick and the development of 2nd-year defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina will be able to wreak more havoc in the backfield and get to the quarterback.

