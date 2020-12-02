SI.com
Top Defensive Performers in Panthers' Loss to Minnesota

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers are coming off of a crushing 28-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and despite giving up 28 points, it's really hard to place much blame on the defense after scoring two defensive touchdowns. They played more than well enough to win the game, but the offense just could not sustain any rhythm.

With all that said, let's take a look at this week's defensive players of the week!

S Jeremy Chinn

You knew he was going to be the first guy I talked about, right? I mean, my goodness, what a performance. Chinn broke tons of records with his two scoop and score touchdowns on Sunday, becoming the first Panther in franchise history to score two defensive touchdowns in the same game and became the first player in the Super Bowl era to have two scoop and scores in the same game. The most impressive thing about it? It all happened in a span of ten seconds and completely flipped the game in favor of the Panthers. He ended the day with a career-high 13 tackles and one QB hit and has cemented himself as a leading candidate for defensive rookie of the year.

DL Zach Kerr

In my opinion, Zach Kerr played his best game as a Carolina Panther and it's not even close. He totaled eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, one QB hit, and a forced fumble (one that was scored by Jeremy Chinn). He filled up the stat sheet in nearly every category and played a huge role in bottling up one of the league's best running backs, Dalvin Cook. If he keeps this up, he's going to stick around Carolina for a while.

DL Bravvion Roy

The rookie defensive lineman out of Baylor may not have had the day the previous two guys had, but he was still very productive finishing with three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. With Kawann Short out, he has made the most of his opportunity and to be honest, is probably exceeding expectations to this point.

