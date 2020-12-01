Chinn Solidifies Case for Defensive Rookie of the Year vs Vikings

Jeremy Chinn is an unbelievably gifted football player. That might be the understatement of the year for the Panthers' defense.

Marty Hurney and the Panthers' coaching staff knew that Chinn was a special player, but the rest of the league had no idea what was coming. If you look back at many NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year projections from the beginning of the season, Chinn was not mentioned as much as the likes of Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons, and Patrick Queen. However, he has proven to be just as good (if not better) than the names that were listed.

Chinn earned his spot as the frontrunner of the DRoY race after his legendary performance in a devastating loss against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday.

Even though Chinn had already proven that he deserved to be in the rookie of the year conversation, he elevated his game to another level in record-breaking fashion when he led the team with 13 tackles, which was a career high, and two fumble recovery touchdowns. Chinn became the first player in the modern era to score two fumble recovery touchdowns in the same game.

What was even more impressive is the fact that he recorded those two touchdowns in the span of 10 seconds.

This broke the record for the fastest time recorded between defensive touchdowns in the modern era. Chinn did everything necessary to place the Panthers in the best possible position to win the game. Unfortunately, the team fell short when things spiraled out of control in the fourth quarter.

Chinn, however, greatly increased his chances at becoming the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As of today, he produced a total of 87 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception. If he continues playing at the pace he is on, then I could definitely see him winning the award. We will see Chinn in action once again in two weeks against the Denver Broncos.

