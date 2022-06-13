Veteran Free Agent DE Visiting with Panthers

This would be a big get for the Panthers late in free agency.

Veteran free agent pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is meeting with the Carolina Panthers today, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The North Charleston, SC native is set to enter his 13th year in the league, spending parts of 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the past two with the Seattle Seahawks. In 17 games with Seattle in 2021, Dunlap recorded 35 tackles, 14 QB hits, 8.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

This move makes a ton of sense for the Panthers if they are able to get a deal done considering they still haven't found a replacement for Haason Reddick who posted 11 sacks last year with the team. Head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow have talked highly about Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos but asking those guys, who haven't played much, to replace Reddick's production is a tough ask.

Even at age 33, Dunlap remains consistently productive and would prevent teams from doubling up on Brian Burns.

