Phil Snow's Plan for Replacing Haason Reddick's Productivity

68 tackles, 18 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks - those are the numbers that Haason Reddick posted in his lone season with the Panthers in 2021, which will have to be made up for in one way or another.

Following Reddick's departure in free agency, the Panthers didn't go out and sign another pass rusher. Instead, they drafted Amaré Barno out of Virginia Tech in the sixth round to add another body to the rotation. As it is with most day three picks, the Panthers aren't counting on Barno to step right in and be a major factor right away. They know that he's going to be more of a project and someone who will likely have a very limited role in his rookie season.

So, where does defensive coordinator Phil Snow turn in hopes of replacing the production of Haason Reddick?

Marquis Haynes Sr.

Haynes is someone that head coach Matt Rhule has been very pleased with and believes in, as does Snow.

"Marquis has the ability to rush the passer," Snow said. "I think one of the things that's hurt him a little bit is his power game. Rushing, he's really a speed guy. So we asked him to put on some weight and he's around 250 now and he played at about 240 a year ago. I think that's really going to help him and I'm expecting him to put pressure on the quarterback. I think you'll see him step up and his role will be more than it was a year ago."

When I asked Snow if it would mainly be Haynes or if there are others that could enter the mix to make it a "by committee" deal, he mentioned a list of names but specifically stated who needed to take reigns of the job.

"Frankie Luvu could show up there, Shaq [Thompson] could, Damien Wilson I think, is a good edge rusher. Cory Littleton. So, we have other guys that will play a role in coming off the edge along with our safety position. You know, [Jeremy] Chinn is a really good blitzer. We'll manufacture that but really, it's got to come from Marquis and Yetur [Gross-Matos]. I think those guys will really come along for us and rush the passer on the edge, opposite [Brian] Burns."

It might not be the most comforting feeling in the world to have to count on two guys who haven't played a ton of football at this level, but those are the cards that Phil Snow has been dealt. Gross-Matos has battled injuries seemingly since he's stepped foot in the league and because of it, he hasn't been able to find his rhythm. As for Haynes, he only appeared in 21% of the team's defensive snaps in 2021, but when he was on the field, he was productive registering 20 tackles and three sacks.

In obvious passing situations, particularly third downs, Snow wants Gross-Matos as a 3-technique with Burns and Haynes coming off the edge. There will be various pass-rushing packages that Snow will utilize, some of which could include the rookie Barno as well.

