Way-Too Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 Center Order

A look at how things may shake out at the center spot for the Carolina Panthers.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the centers.

Starter - Matt Paradis

The first two years in Carolina have not gone as well as many expected it to go for Paradis. He hasn't been consistent in the run blocking game which is a big problem for the Panthers. That being said, he does have the most experience at the position and is in the final year of his deal. If 2021 proves to be not much better, Carolina will be considering making an upgrade next offseason.

Backup - Pat Elflein

Elflein will get his start as the starting left guard for the Panthers but he does have some experience at center. Should Paradis struggle, Elflein may move back to center in 2022 which opens up a spot for 6th round draft pick Deonte Brown to claim a starting spot. I don't think the Panthers will carry two true centers due to Elflein's versatility.

3rd string - Sam Tecklenburg (?)

Tecklenburg spent last year on the Panthers' practice squad and could find himself doing the same in 2021. However, if Carolina does decide to carry two true centers, Tecklenburg will make the cut and assume the role that Tyler Larsen has held for the last few years. Larsen signed with the Washington Football Team this offseason.

