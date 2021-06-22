Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 LT Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the left tackle.

Starter - Cameron Erving

Arguably the most important position on the offensive side of the ball aside from quarterback is still a huge question mark for the Panthers which could turn into a big problem. As a matter of fact, the Panthers are set to have their 8th different starting left tackle in as many years. This is a problem that has needed to be addressed for a while and I'm not sure how they landed on Cameron Erving who has had trouble staying healthy and has been average at best when on the field. Taylor Moton has been taking some reps over at left tackle but it seems like the Panthers don't want to commit to the switch full-time. For now, it's Erving's job.

Backup - Greg Little

It was a bit of a surprise when head coach Matt Rhule came out said during minicamp that they plan to use 3rd round draft pick, Brady Christensen, on the right side. Given the lack of depth at left tackle, one would assume that he would work underneath Erving until the time was right for him to take over as the starter. With that being the case, I'm going to go with Greg Little as the backup but I'm not confident in it due to the guy below. Little has not done much early in his NFL career but the potential is still there.

Swing - Trent Scott

Scott appeared in 14 games last year and started four for the Panthers and was a pleasant surprise. He wasn't dominant but he filled in nicely when needed and gave the Panthers some flexibility. Scott can play just about anywhere on the offensive line and I believe offensive line coach Pat Meyer will use that to his advantage. Scott will take reps at both tackle spots and could end up being the backup to Erving when it's all said and done.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 QB Order

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 RB Order

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 WR Order

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 TE Order

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.