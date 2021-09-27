Weighing the Pros and Cons of C.J. Henderson Trade

Summer is coming to an end in Charlotte as first-year general manager Scott Fitterer makes a splash in the market. A 3-0 start to the season has given the Panthers' front office enough confidence to make a move that suggests they are serious about contending this year.

Three straight wins to open up the season surely didn't come without a cost. Carolina limped out of Houston on Thursday night likely losing first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn for the year with a foot injury. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was also injured and is expected to miss a few weeks.

The possible season-ending injury to CB Jaycee Horn forced the Panthers' hand in acquiring another talented–yet unproven corner. Carolina sent tight end Dan Arnold and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for cornerback C.J. Henderson and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Henderson was the Jaguars' 2020 first-round draft pick (No. 9 overall). He has had an inconsistent start to his career but certainly has the length and skillset that head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow look for in a cornerback.

We caught up with SI Jaguar Report's John Shipley to ask him his thoughts on Henderson:

"C.J. Henderson is a tough case. He has rarely stayed healthy in his career, missing most of training camp this year and playing just 10 games in 19 chances. When he has played, he has been up and down but has shown serious flashes at times. Henderson had a stellar debut against the Indianapolis Colts last season picking off Philip Rivers and deflecting a fourth-down pass to seal a win–which is actually the last game the Jaguars have won. He has struggled with man coverage and one-on-one situations, though, allowing too many chunk plays over the past 19 games. While he has shown the elite athleticism that made him a top-10 pick, he still has a lot to prove to make him a full-time NFL starter that can be relied on week in and week out."

Pros of acquiring Henderson

- Henderson is still on a rookie contract. The Panthers have the unique opportunity of acquiring a first-round draft pick that they didn't draft and paying him his rookie salary. He is under contract with Carolina until 2024 before they would have to extend him. For reference, Dan Arnold–whom the Panthers dealt for Henderson–is scheduled to make over $1 million more than Henderson this year before his contract expires.

- The Panthers have safety help. Unlike the Jaguars, the Panthers have the defensive talent around Henderson to make up for his flaws. Shipley alluded to the fact that Henderson has struggled in man coverage but Carolina can make up for this with safety help. Jeremy Chinn in particular will make Henderson's job a lot easier than it was in Jacksonville.

- A veteran corner is no longer needed. The Panthers reportedly reached out to veteran CB Richard Sherman after it was confirmed that Horn fractured his foot. Sherman would have likely demanded a much larger contract than what Carolina has Henderson on. He would also likely just be a rental for the 2021 season–Henderson is locked up for three.

Cons of acquiring Henderson

- The Panthers lose more draft capital. Carolina already lost a 2022 second-round pick in the trade for quarterback Sam Darnold this offseason–no complaints there. Now they give up a third-rounder and get back a fifth. The team still has its 2022 first-round pick but they could miss out on some talented prospects come April.

- The unknown. Henderson has only played in half of the games he has been eligible for. He is undoubtedly a first-round talent but there's no telling what kind of football player Carolina is actually getting. He has yet to prove his worth at the NFL level.

- The Panthers lose a reliable target. Arnold was building a nice rapport with Darnold to start the year. He had seven catches for 84 yards on 11 targets. Carolina has already lost the best receiving back in the league for a few weeks and now they lose another pass-catcher in this trade. Rookies TE Tommy Tremble and WR Terrace Marshall Jr. will have to step up in their absence.

