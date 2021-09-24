Latest Injury Updates on Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Jaycee Horn

The Panthers came out of Thursday night's game with a 3-0 record after defeating the Houston Texans 24-9 but suffered some setbacks along the way.

Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn fell down on the field due to a non-contact injury that resulted in a broken foot. He immediately called for trainers to attend to him once the play concluded and did not return to the game. According to multiple reports, Horn is expected to miss anywhere between 2-3 months. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted that this doesn't necessarily mean it will be a season-ending injury although it could be.

Running back Christian McCaffrey went down in the early portion of the 2nd quarter with a hamstring injury and shortly after being examined in the medical tent, he was ruled out for the game. Rapoport also reported Friday afternoon that McCaffrey is expected to be on the shelf for a few weeks but the team does not plan to place him on injured reserve.

McCaffrey missed a total of 13 games a year ago thanks to ankle, shoulder, and groin injuries. Rookie Chuba Hubbard and the veteran Royce Freeman will be called upon to carry the load while McCaffrey is sidelined.

The Panthers will head back to the Lone Star State next Sunday to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST.

