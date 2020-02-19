AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Who Do the Panthers Select in Mel Kiper's New Mock Draft?

Schuyler Callihan

This week, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper released his "2020 Mock Draft 2.0". In his updated version, you will find that Kiper still believes the Panthers are best suited for a defensive lineman and leaves his prediction unchanged with Carolina selecting Auburn's Derrick Brown 7th overall. 

"Carolina could lose a slew of defensive linemen in free agency, with Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison, Bruce Irvin, and Vernon Butler all on the market. That makes this pick obvious, as the 6-foot-5 Brown could literally and figuratively fill a huge void for Matt Rhule's team," Kiper said. To get the full evaluation of the pick along with the rest of the first round projections click here. 

Yes, the Panthers do need help along the defensive front, but as I stated before - you can still obtain that need past the first round. The talent at the linebacker position in this upcoming draft isn't near as deep as the defensive line and Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson is a guy that Carolina just simply can't afford to pass on, should he still be available when they are on the clock. 

Don't forget, the next edition of the Panther Maven Mock Draft will release this Sunday. There will be some more changes made as we near the NFL Combine.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Panthers to Give Inside Look Behind Luke Kuechly's Retirement

The Panthers are set to give you a behind the scenes look at Kuechly's announcement

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Isaiah Simmons Draft Profile

An in-depth look at Clemson star Isaiah Simmons

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Greg Olsen Signs With a New Team

The former Panther now has a new home

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: TE Thaddeus Moss Draft Profile

An inside look at what the LSU tight end brings to the table

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Should Pursue Teddy Bridgewater, if Newton is Dealt

This would make a lot of sense for Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Cam Newton Expected to Resume Football Activity in Near Future

A timeline for Newton's return has been released

Schuyler Callihan

Five Possible Trade Destinations for Cam Newton

Where oh where could Cam go?

Schuyler Callihan

by

KingLouie

Kuechly Passes Baton to Shaq Thompson to Lead Panthers Defense

Carolina turns to Thompson to replace Kuechly's leadership

Schuyler Callihan

Former Panther Lifts Dallas Renegades to Victory

The Dallas Renegades have found their big time play maker

Schuyler Callihan

Rivera Holds Panthers Yard Sale, Raises $30,000 for Charity

Rivera continues his work in the Charlotte community

Schuyler Callihan