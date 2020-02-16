Panther Maven Mock Draft 2.0

The 2020 NFL Draft is just around the corner and today, Panther Maven brings you our first, full seven-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers.

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

If you look at all of the available mock drafts on the interwebs, you'll likely see the Panthers selecting defensive lineman Derrick Brown in the first round. Although Brown is a solid player and wouldn't be a bad choice, Simmons is too hard to pass up at No. 7. In 2019, Simmons had a monster season for the Tigers collecting 104 tackles, 8 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. Immediate impact? You better believe it.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 2, Pick 38: OG/OC Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

In the first installment of the Panther Maven mock draft, I had the Panthers waiting until round three to take a lineman - not this time. Biadasz is rising up the draft boards and could even be taken at the end of the first round, but if he is still there, Carolina can not afford to pass up on him. He's probably a little more NFL-ready then Ben Bredeson of Michigan and would be an immediate boost to the big fellas up front.

Last week: CB Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)

Round 3, Pick 69: DL Raekwon Davis (Alabama)

With the Panthers passing on Derrick Brown in the first round, they still need to add to their defensive front. Davis has a big, and I mean very big frame at 6'7" 310-pounds, He is a run plugger that would be able to contribute right away as the Panthers are likely to lose Gerald McCoy to free agency.

Last week: OG Ben Bredeson (Michigan).

Round 4, Pick 103: EDGE Alex Highsmith (Charlotte)

There's nothing like staying home and that's what Alex Highsmith will be able to do as I have him going to the Panthers in round for. Although it's not necessarily a position of need, they could use this pick on Highsmith incase they decide to not bring back Bruce Irvin or to have Irvin groom him along.

Last week: OC Jake Hanson (Oregon).

Round 5, Pick 134: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

One of the more underrated linebackers in the country, Akeem Davis-Gaither racked up 101 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during his senior season. Again, with Kuechly retired, the Panthers will likely add multiple guys to the linebacking corps.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 6, Pick 165: QB Shea Patterson (Michigan)

Some mock drafts have the Panthers taking a quarterback with the 7th overall pick, but now isn’t the time. Taking a guy like Shea Patterson this late in the draft is a low risk, high reward type of move. He has a strong arm and a ton of potential, but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations to this point in his career. Pair him with Matt Rhule and Joe Brady, two guys who know how to develop players, and you might have something here in the late rounds.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 7, Pick 199: RB James Robinson (Illinois State)

With their final pick of the draft, I have the Panthers going with James Robinson. Why a running back you may ask? Well, at this point you've already crossed off your biggest needs and it's a low risk, high reward to get a back late in the draft. Running backs don't last forever in the NFL, so taking one late isn't a bad idea. Christian McCaffrey needs a load reduction and Robinson could be the guy to help out. Last year at Illinois State, he rushed for 1,899 yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Last week: DT Bravvion Roy (Baylor).