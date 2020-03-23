BREAKING: Panthers Sign LB Tahir Whitehead to One-Year Deal

The Panthers have added much-needed depth at linebacker by signing former Raider Tahir Whitehead to a one-year deal Monday morning, per multiple reports. The one-year deal is worth $2.5 million with $1.45 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tahir Whitehead spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, before spending his previous two seasons with the Raiders. He has started at least 15 games in five of the last six seasons while registering 100 or more tackles in four straight seasons.

After the Panthers lost linebacker Luke Kuechly to retirement and Bruce Irvin to the Seahawks in free agency, they desperately needed to add some depth at the position. Whitehead started all 16 games for the Raiders last season where he recorded 79 solo tackles and six tackles for loss in 2019 before being released by the Raiders on March 9. He can fill in for one of the aforementioned linebackers Carolina has lost as he has experience at all linebacker positions.

This signing is yet another Temple connection for Carolina as Whitehead and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule were both at Temple together from 2008-2011. The trend continues for Matt Rhule recruiting former Temple Owls to the Panthers organization.

Whitehead, 29, brings experience to a young Panthers defense who lost eight starters to free agency or retirement this offseason. He will likely be a starter for Carolina this season, as they continue to fill the linebacker position via free agency and in April in the NFL Draft.

What do you think of the Panthers’ signing of Tahir Whitehead? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

