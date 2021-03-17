Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
BREAKING: Panthers to Sign LB Denzel Perryman

Carolina adds to the linebacker room.
Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers reached an agreement with free agent linebacker Denzel Perryman, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Perryman has spent all six years of his NFL career with Los Angeles Chargers and started 51 games during that time. In 69 total games with the Chargers, Perryman collected 349 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight QB hits, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions. 

The addition of Perryman gives the Panthers some stability at linebacker alongside Shaq Thompson after Tahir Whitehead had a very disappointing season in 2020.

Analysis from Fernando Ramirez of Charger Report on Sports Illustrated:

Perryman was a solid contributor in 2020. He was able to make plays at times, but it felt like the writing is on the wall in terms of his future with the organization. Drue Tranquill will return from injury and Kenneth Murray will be the other starting middle linebacker. Perryman was just the odd man out.

