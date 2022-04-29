Skip to main content

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

The pick is in!

Moments ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Very strong and aggressive guard who has started at tackle. Ekwonu is a competitive finisher, consistently creating movement in the run game and possessing the footspeed to pass protect on the interior. Playing with his chest over his toes hurts his balance and he struggles in pass protection on an island. Ekwonu projects as a starting guard early on in his career who will make a difference as a run blocker. Technical fixes should allow him to be a very good NFL starter by his second or third season. 

