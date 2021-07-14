NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Guard, NC State Wolfpack

#79

Pos: OG

Ht: 6040

Wt: 320

DOB: 10/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Charlotte, NC

Providence Day High School

Ikem Ekwonu

NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Leinweber: Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. Ekwonu is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed to mirror laterally at guard. His anchor is strong to absorb power before he gets his hands inside and takes the initiative. Understanding leverage, he works to win it and seal off run lanes.

Cons:

Leinweber: Playing with his chest over his toes along with his aggressive playing style leads to balance issues. Ekwonu gets pulled and can lose his footing in the run game. At tackle, he struggles in pass protection, getting outreached and having his chest attacked due to his wide hands. His punch can be early, causing it to get clubbed. Ekwonu fails to reset his hands quickly, tending to get grabby when in bad positions. He has failed to locate blitzes from the second level.

Summary:

Leinweber: Very strong and aggressive guard who has started at tackle. Ekwonu is a competitive finisher, consistently creating movement in the run game and possessing the footspeed to pass protect on the interior. Playing with his chest over his toes hurts his balance and he struggles in pass protection on an island. Ekwonu projects as a starting guard early on in his career who will make a difference as a run blocker. Technical fixes should allow him to be a very good NFL starter by his second or third season.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Powerful and aggressive run blocker who creates movement and finishes. Plays over his toes and struggles in pass protection at tackle.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.0 / 8.8