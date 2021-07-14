Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Guard, NC State Wolfpack

NFL draft profile scouting report for NC State offensive guard, Ikem Ekwonu
Author:
Publish date:
i
i (1)

#79
Pos: OG
Ht: 6040
Wt: 320
DOB: 10/31/_
Eligible: 2022
Charlotte, NC
Providence Day High School

Ikem Ekwonu
NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Leinweber: Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. Ekwonu is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed to mirror laterally at guard. His anchor is strong to absorb power before he gets his hands inside and takes the initiative. Understanding leverage, he works to win it and seal off run lanes.

Cons:

Leinweber: Playing with his chest over his toes along with his aggressive playing style leads to balance issues. Ekwonu gets pulled and can lose his footing in the run game. At tackle, he struggles in pass protection, getting outreached and having his chest attacked due to his wide hands. His punch can be early, causing it to get clubbed. Ekwonu fails to reset his hands quickly, tending to get grabby when in bad positions. He has failed to locate blitzes from the second level.

Summary:

Leinweber: Very strong and aggressive guard who has started at tackle. Ekwonu is a competitive finisher, consistently creating movement in the run game and possessing the footspeed to pass protect on the interior. Playing with his chest over his toes hurts his balance and he struggles in pass protection on an island. Ekwonu projects as a starting guard early on in his career who will make a difference as a run blocker. Technical fixes should allow him to be a very good NFL starter by his second or third season. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Powerful and aggressive run blocker who creates movement and finishes. Plays over his toes and struggles in pass protection at tackle.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 8.0 / 8.8

#79
Pos: OG
Ht: 6040
Wt: 320
DOB: 10/31/_
Eligible: 2022
Charlotte, NC
Providence Day High School

Ikem Ekwonu
NC State Wolfpack

Pros:

Leinweber: Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. Ekwonu is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed to mirror laterally at guard. His anchor is strong to absorb power before he gets his hands inside and takes the initiative. Understanding leverage, he works to win it and seal off run lanes.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

aaron rodgers
News

NFL Draft Bible Latest News Around The League

Edmonton Elks
Alternative Football

CFL: Edmonton Elks Offensive Preview

20200926_FB_at_LSU_Cross_AP_09975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

USATSI_15048927
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Guard, NC State Wolfpack

USATSI_16073695
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, Defensive End, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_15388260
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Wolfpack

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLVII

dak prescott
News

Voch Lombardi: "Am I wrong for thinking the Dallas Cowboys are going to have the best offense in the league?"

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLVI