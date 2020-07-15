Inside Scoop: Juston Burris Could Be a "Pleasant Surprise" for Panthers Defense

The Carolina Panthers reshaped the back end of their defense this offseason saying goodbye to James Bradberry, Eric Reid, and others and welcomed several new faces including former Cleveland Brown, Juston Burris.

Burris, 26, didn't offer much production for the New York Jets from 2016-18 and to be frank, he really struggled to figure things out. After a slow start to his career with the Browns, he finally caught up to speed and played the best football of his short NFL career. In 2019, he posted season highs of 32 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and one sack. Although he may not be the most talented player in the Panthers secondary, he will certainly make an impact.

Earlier this week, I caught up with Pete Smith of Browns Digest on Sports Illustrated to get some insight on what exactly Juston Burris brings to the table.

"It was a little disappointing to see Burris leave the Browns via free agency. Despite being cut at the start of the season and not being re-signed until before the game against the Los Angeles Rams, he was voted the team's Ed Block Courage Award Winner by his teammates. Burris not only started against the Rams, but recorded an interception in the game."

"Burris wasn't supposed to be a starter, but when he was forced into that role, he shined. He wasn't a star, but he was a competent, professional safety. He is a tough, smart player who is often a pleasant surprise. Decent in coverage, he's not going to be a big hitter or likely make many highlights, but he won't get the team beat either."

As Smith mentions here, this is exactly the type of player I think Burris will be in Carolina. At the start of the 2020 season I believe you will see him assume the role of a starter, but as the season gradually continues, you may see former XFL'er Kenny Robinson start to split duties with him. Jeremy Chinn will also be in the mix, but he seems like a guy that will play more in the box than playing deep.

What kind of expectations do you have for Juston Burris in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

