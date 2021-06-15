OFFICIAL: CB Jaycee Horn, Panthers Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that first-round draft pick, CB Jaycee Horn, has agreed to terms on his rookie contract. Details of the contract have not been released but the deal does come with a 5th-year option, per the team's report.

Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, and Rashaan Melvin are also going to be in the mix at corner for the Panthers but none of them have the ceiling that Horn has. The stats may not show how productive he was in college but Horn was without a doubt the best man coverage corner in the country which is something the Panthers need on their defense to be able to compete against the high-powered offenses in the NFC South.

Even if you watch just a couple minutes' worth of Horn's film. you can tell right away that he has all traits of being a lockdown corner in the NFL. The toughness, physicality, speed, ball skills, swagger is all there.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Steve Smith Sr. to Join Panthers Broadcast Booth

Sam Darnold Unsure on COVID-19 Vaccine

Ranking the NFC South's Head Coaches

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.