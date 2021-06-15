Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

OFFICIAL: CB Jaycee Horn, Panthers Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract

The first round pick out of South Carolina is officially a Panther.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that first-round draft pick, CB Jaycee Horn, has agreed to terms on his rookie contract. Details of the contract have not been released but the deal does come with a 5th-year option, per the team's report.

Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, and Rashaan Melvin are also going to be in the mix at corner for the Panthers but none of them have the ceiling that Horn has. The stats may not show how productive he was in college but Horn was without a doubt the best man coverage corner in the country which is something the Panthers need on their defense to be able to compete against the high-powered offenses in the NFC South.

Even if you watch just a couple minutes' worth of Horn's film. you can tell right away that he has all traits of being a lockdown corner in the NFL. The toughness, physicality, speed, ball skills, swagger is all there. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Steve Smith Sr. to Join Panthers Broadcast Booth

Sam Darnold Unsure on COVID-19 Vaccine

Ranking the NFC South's Head Coaches

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14930575_168388579_lowres
News

WATCH: WR Robby Anderson Arrives at Panthers Minicamp

USATSI_15517492_168388579_lowres
News

Veteran RB T.J. Yeldon Among Five Players to Tryout for Panthers This Week

USATSI_16090390_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: CB Jaycee Horn, Panthers Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract

Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 1.56.46 PM
News

REPORT: S Haha Clinton-Dix to Tryout for Panthers This Week

USATSI_16231842_168388579_lowres
GM Report

3 Keys to a Winning Season for the Panthers in 2021

USATSI_14930532_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

USATSI_13358841_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Smith Sr. to Join Panthers Broadcast Booth

Untitled design
GM Report

Roundtable: Which Day 3 Draft Pick Will Make the Biggest Impact for the Panthers?